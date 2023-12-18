Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.82 and last traded at $76.06. 339,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 401,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

A number of research firms have commented on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Nuvalent Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,953,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nuvalent by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

