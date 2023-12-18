Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.36

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.36 and last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 135153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

