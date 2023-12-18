Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.56

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 276817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

