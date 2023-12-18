Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.67

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 220313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,719,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,304,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.