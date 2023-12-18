Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.67

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 220313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,719,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,304,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
