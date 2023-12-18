Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.43

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09.
About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
