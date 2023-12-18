Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s current price.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.35. 204,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,693. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -304.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.54.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,701,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after buying an additional 824,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

