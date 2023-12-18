NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Raised by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NVR by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock traded down $39.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6,841.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,750. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,519.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6,997.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6,050.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,110.39.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

