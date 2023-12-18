NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.66. 5,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 32,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

NWTN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NWTN by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NWTN in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.