NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.97. 221,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

