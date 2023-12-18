Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 818,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 383,498 shares.The stock last traded at $12.71 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares in the company, valued at $76,455,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,455,379.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 926,283 shares in the company, valued at $11,643,377.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,392. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.