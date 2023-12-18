Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Up 6.2%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.18 and last traded at $62.97. 17,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 99,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $693.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $526.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 397.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.