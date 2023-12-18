Omega Financial Group LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

