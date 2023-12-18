OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.30

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 12243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $36,169,880.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after purchasing an additional 393,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,423,000 after purchasing an additional 555,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,803,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,780,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after purchasing an additional 532,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.