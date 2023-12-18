Osisko Development Corp (TSE:ODV) Director Acquires C$25,128.00 in Stock

Osisko Development Corp (TSE:ODV – Get Free Report) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,128.00.
Osisko Development Price Performance
