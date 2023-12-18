Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.