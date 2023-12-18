Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton Sells 50,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,320,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE OSG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.05. 381,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $365.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.39%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

