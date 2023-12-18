Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) is Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,820 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up about 2.1% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after buying an additional 2,921,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after buying an additional 811,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after buying an additional 292,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,058,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after buying an additional 332,107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,289,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,868 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GCOW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.81. 296,206 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7921 per share. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

