Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Stake Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,396 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises about 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 647.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

ALTL traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $621.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $42.10.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

