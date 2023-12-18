Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PTNQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,061. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

