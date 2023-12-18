Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) is Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $23,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $631,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 224,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PTLC stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.