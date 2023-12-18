Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC owned 1.48% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 171,069 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 428,657 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 334,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PTMC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.05. 21,903 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $401.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

