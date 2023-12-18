Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.85. 2,630,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.