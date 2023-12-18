PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE PD opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PagerDuty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

