Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.36

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 150674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

PAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC lowered Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.02 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

