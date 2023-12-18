Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,349,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.35.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.
