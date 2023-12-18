Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,349,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.