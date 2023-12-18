Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 228,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 929,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.