Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of PK stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

