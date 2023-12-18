Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 355,578 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after buying an additional 256,288 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 174,085 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF opened at $47.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1509 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

