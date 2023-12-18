Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

