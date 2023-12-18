Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 278,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

ONCT stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

