Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHD opened at $75.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

