Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 67,021 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,021 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 2.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 14.31% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

COM opened at $27.96 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

