Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

