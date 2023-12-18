PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,869 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.15% of PayPal worth $99,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

