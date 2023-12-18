PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock remained flat at $61.26 on Monday. 5,368,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,328,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.