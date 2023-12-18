PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 4.3% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.81 and last traded at $44.65. 763,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,536,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.61%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.