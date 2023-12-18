PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.54

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.54 and last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 4730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNXN

PC Connection Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $693.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.