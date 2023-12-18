PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.54

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.54 and last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 4730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $693.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 10.77%.
In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
