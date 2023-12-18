Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,150 shares during the period. FutureFuel makes up about 4.2% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of FutureFuel worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FutureFuel stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. 150,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,674. The company has a market cap of $269.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

