Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Buys £9,999 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Maria Darby-Walker purchased 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £9,999 ($12,552.10).
Personal Group Price Performance
LON:PGH traded up GBX 4.72 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 177.22 ($2.22). 12,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,105. The firm has a market cap of £55.38 million, a P/E ratio of -862.50 and a beta of 0.26. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 145.02 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($2.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 181.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Personal Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,000.00%.
About Personal Group
Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.
Further Reading
