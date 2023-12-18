Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $36.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.35.

PFE opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $53.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

