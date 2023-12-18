PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,271,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,921 shares.The stock last traded at $49.51 and had previously closed at $49.50.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,988.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 215,445.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 51,707 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 75,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,526,000.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

