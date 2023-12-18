Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.10. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 615 shares traded.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $742.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

