Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.10. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 615 shares traded.
Pharming Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $742.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.