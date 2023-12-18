Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,948. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

