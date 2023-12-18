Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

