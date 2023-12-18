Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $16.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. Analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

