Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $16.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.64.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. Analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
