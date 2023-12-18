Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.87

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.87 and last traded at $175.42, with a volume of 2452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

