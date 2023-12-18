Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $613.11.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $584.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $579.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.04. The stock has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.