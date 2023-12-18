Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Boosts Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for about 53.8% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned about 2.11% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $134,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,751,000 after purchasing an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.79. The stock had a trading volume of 208,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,032. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.42.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.