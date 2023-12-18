Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Has $24.41 Million Stock Position in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,442 shares during the quarter. Oculis comprises approximately 9.7% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned about 6.10% of Oculis worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,838,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oculis from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ:OCS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Oculis Holding AG has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

