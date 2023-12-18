Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Gracell Biotechnologies accounts for about 1.6% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned 1.89% of Gracell Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period.

GRCL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. 152,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,498. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

